NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Expert: 'New Fourie du Preez' threat to Boks

2020-03-20 13:00
Antoine Dupont
Antoine Dupont (Getty Images)
Related Links

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer

There’s a fresh version of Springbok scrumhalf legend Fourie du Preez on the brew ... but he could pose a threat to South Africa, the World Cup champions, down the line.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

That is the view of SA-born French national team kick specialist Vlok Cilliers, recently back from his first extended stint with Les Bleus in the eventually curtailed Six Nations, on their emerging young No 9 Antoine Dupont.

Cilliers, a dual Springbok and former SA Sevens player, has been contracted to the French team right up to the next World Cup - to be held on their soil in 2023.

The former Western Province stalwart worked closely with Dupont, 23, during France’s successful 2020 Six Nations, in which they were lying joint-top on points with England (after four matches each) up to the coronavirus-related shutdown of the competition.

At least one British newspaper, The Guardian, named Dupont their player of the tournament ahead of the cut, saying that he revelled in the French side’s “more disciplined and structured approach” under head coach Fabien Galthie, who played with Cilliers for WP in the mid-1990s.

Former Bulls idol Du Preez, an RWC winner in 2007 and decorated in many other ways during a 76-cap Bok career between 2004 and 2015, was renowned as one of the most complete scrumhalves in world rugby.

But while Toulouse-based Dupont’s earliest career has been marked primarily by his sniping and darting relish, Cilliers says his tactical-kicking game - something Du Preez was an indisputable ace at - is blossoming, to give him improved status as a “general” in his key berth. 

“He has a massive boot on him, he actually reminds me more and more of Fourie ... a strong and intelligent kicker,” Cilliers told Sport24 in Stellenbosch this week.

“So if we wanted distance during the Six Nations, we went distance from nine; from ten we could go with contestable, attacking kicks … Romain Ntamack (another fresh-faced emerging force at flyhalf - Sport24) is good with that side of things.

“We tried to spread out the task, so as not to make things too predictable and it seemed to work for us.”

Cilliers says the French team are “enormously excited” about the confirmed prospect - provided that the global pandemic has been reined in by then - of locking horns with the Webb Ellis Cup holders at year’s end.

It will be the Boks’ third of a probable four end-of-year tour fixtures, in Paris on November 21, after anticipated earlier meetings with Italy and Ireland, and ahead of a closing tussle against Wales in Cardiff.

Dupont has previously been involved in three Tests against the Boks, though just one as a starter … and not against the Boks’ frontline scrumhalf at RWC 2019, Faf de Klerk.

His direct opponent was Lions stalwart Ross Cronje when South Africa, in the dying stage of Allister Coetzee’s coaching tenure, edged out Les Bleus 18-17 at Stade de France in November 2017.

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
'Bullet' on Jake: Do we really want someone who's going to clash with Rassie? Ntini quits Cape Cobras for Titans move Springbok lock turns down Leicester Tigers move South African golfer tests positive for coronavirus Coronavirus | Stormers centre fears for SA townships
Domestic competition confirmed for Australia's Super Rugby franchises Expert: 'New Fourie du Preez' threat to Boks Bulls loosie on differences between Super Rugby and PRO14 SA’s oldest Easter schools festival falls victim to Covid-19 Springbok lock turns down Leicester Tigers move

Fixtures
Saturday, 04 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 11 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 18 July 2020
South Africa v Georgia, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 08 August 2020
South Africa v Argentina, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 15 August 2020
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Bicentenario 21:45
Saturday, 29 August 2020
Australia v South Africa, Optus Stadium 14:00
Vote

Who should walk away the winner in the Team of the Year category at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 