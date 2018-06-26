NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Ex-Bok Wannenburg calls it a day

2018-06-26 08:31
Cape Town - Former Springbok loose forward Pedrie Wannenburg has announced his retirement from professional rugby.

The 37-year-old played 20 Tests for the Springboks between 2002 and 2007.

He represented the Bulls between 2002 and 2010, winning three Super Rugby and five Currie Cup titles with the Pretoria-based team.

He then played for Irish club Ulster between 2010 and 2012, before moving to France where he featured for Castres (2012-2014) and Oyonnax (2014-2016).

The burly loose forward then moved to America where he played for Denver Stampede and Austin Elite.

He announced his retirement on social media on Monday, indicating that he would go into rugby coaching.

Peyper to ref Sharks v Lions derby in Durban

2018-06-26 06:56

