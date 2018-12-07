Ex-Bok and top-level referee dies

Cape Town - Former Springbok centre Wynand Mans has passed away at the age of 76.
Mans played two Tests for the Springboks in 1965 and later became a top-level referee in the 1980s.
According to the SA Rugby Referees website, Mans is the last Springbok rugby player to become a top referee.
Former Springbok lock Kobus Wiese took to Twitter to pay tribute to Mans:
Former top-level referee Jonathan Kaplan also paid his respects on the social media network:
Another former Bok lock, Schalk Burger snr, also paid his condolences: Mans is the second former Springbok to die in the last week, with Sport24 earlier reporting on the passing of former centre Gertjie Brynard, who was 80.