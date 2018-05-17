NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Ex-Bok: Pick Faf at No 9, back a youngster on the bench

2018-05-17 12:25
Werner Swanepoel (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former Springbok scrumhalf Werner Swanepoel says Faf de Klerk should wear the Bok No 9 jersey in the upcoming three-Test series against England.

De Klerk has made headlines with his performances for English club Sale Sharks and was this week picked in the Premiership 'Team of the Year' for the 2017/18 season.

Wasps fullback Willie le Roux is the other South African named in the team.

De Klerk played 11 Tests for the Springboks in 2016 but was not picked for the duration of the 2017 season.

However, after a brilliant season in England, it appears as though he will be recalled to the Springbok fold by new coach Rassie Erasmus.

Several media reports have indicated that Erasmus will utilise De Klerk as his starting No 9.

Swanepoel, who played 20 Tests for the Springboks between 1997 and 2000, told Netwerk24 that he would also start with De Klerk in the No 9 jersey.

“He’s playing like a house on fire at the Sale Sharks and is the only South African scrumhalf putting his hand up,” Swanepoel said.

Swanepoel added that the other two scrumhalf spots in the Bok squad should go to a young gun.

He mentioned the names of 21-year-old Embrose Papier and Ivan van Zyl (22), who both play for the Bulls, and Cameron Wright (24) of the Sharks.

Swanepoel added that older scrumhalves like Dewaldt Duvenage (29) and Louis Schreuder (28) should not be considered as the Boks should look to the future in the scrumhalf position.

The Boks open their 2018 Test season with a clash against Wales in Washington DC on June 2, before flying back to South Africa for the England series.

The first Test against England is scheduled for Ellis Park in Johannesburg on June 9, followed by Tests in Bloemfontein (Free State Stadium, June 16) and Cape Town (Newlands, June 23).

The Bok squad for the Tests will be named on Saturday, May 26.

Fixtures
Saturday, 02 June 2018
Wales v South Africa, RFK Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 09 June 2018
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Saturday, 16 June 2018
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 23 June 2018
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 25 August 2018
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Malvinas 21:10
Vote

Who would you like to see start in the No 10 jersey for the Springboks in the first Test against England in June?

