Ex-Bok: Pick Faf at No 9, back a youngster on the bench

Cape Town - Former Springbok scrumhalf Werner Swanepoel says Faf de Klerk should wear the Bok No 9 jersey in the upcoming three-Test series against England.

De Klerk has made headlines with his performances for English club Sale Sharks and was this week picked in the Premiership 'Team of the Year' for the 2017/18 season.

Wasps fullback Willie le Roux is the other South African named in the team.

De Klerk played 11 Tests for the Springboks in 2016 but was not picked for the duration of the 2017 season.

However, after a brilliant season in England, it appears as though he will be recalled to the Springbok fold by new coach Rassie Erasmus.

Several media reports have indicated that Erasmus will utilise De Klerk as his starting No 9.

Swanepoel, who played 20 Tests for the Springboks between 1997 and 2000, told Netwerk24 that he would also start with De Klerk in the No 9 jersey.

“He’s playing like a house on fire at the Sale Sharks and is the only South African scrumhalf putting his hand up,” Swanepoel said.

Swanepoel added that the other two scrumhalf spots in the Bok squad should go to a young gun.

He mentioned the names of 21-year-old Embrose Papier and Ivan van Zyl (22), who both play for the Bulls, and Cameron Wright (24) of the Sharks.

Swanepoel added that older scrumhalves like Dewaldt Duvenage (29) and Louis Schreuder (28) should not be considered as the Boks should look to the future in the scrumhalf position.

The Boks open their 2018 Test season with a clash against Wales in Washington DC on June 2, before flying back to South Africa for the England series.

The first Test against England is scheduled for Ellis Park in Johannesburg on June 9, followed by Tests in Bloemfontein (Free State Stadium, June 16) and Cape Town (Newlands, June 23).