NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Ex-Bok labels 30-Test cap rule a ‘mockery’

2018-02-23 11:25
Rob Kempson (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Springbok prop Rob Kempson feels SA Rugby’s policy regarding picking foreign-based players for the national team should be scrapped.

The rule states that only overseas-based Springboks with 30 or more Test caps can be called up to the national team, with the exception being a Rugby World Cup year.

Kempson, who played 37 Tests for the Springboks between 1998 and 2003, spoke exclusively to Sport24 this week and when probed on the matter, he responded:

“The 30-cap rule makes a mockery of the system to be honest with you. If you were going to make a statement in terms of what SA Rugby were trying to achieve with it - 30-caps was not enough - it should rather have been 50 caps.

“I would be in favour of rather doing away with it and giving whoever is coaching the Springboks, which at the moment is Rassie (Erasmus), the best available crack at doing the job.”

Kempson added that he felt the player base in South African rugby was “completely diluted”.

“We have too many professional players - and if we were to maximise the talent we have in South Africa with regards to all the franchises and get the appropriate coaching in from the junior levels up, I don’t think we would have the massive problems that we find ourselves in right now.

“I don’t believe you are going to prevent players from heading abroad by saying you haven’t played 30 Tests for the Springboks, and fully maintain SA Rugby should actually not have instituted the rule in the first place.”

READ: Rob Kempson's full Q&A interview with Sport24

Read more on:    sa rugby  |  springboks  |  rob kempson  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Highlanders edge Blues in thrilling NZ derby

2018-02-23 10:19

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA Rugby boss calls for sports journo Joffe’s arrest Dropped Bok prop told to improve fitness Ex-Bok labels 30-Test cap rule a ‘mockery’ Rebels run riot as Reds see red in Melbourne Blow for Bulls as Gelant pulls out
Blow for Bulls as Gelant pulls out Rob Kempson chats to Sport24 PSL's highest earners stung by income tax - report Tipsters: Jose to undo his old club! Jones: I was shocked at how unfit England were

Vote

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee remains defiant, saying he won't resign despite a shambolic two years at the helm. Your thoughts?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Try of Week 1 of Super Rugby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 