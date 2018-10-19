Etzebeth’s agent dismisses England talks as ‘gossip’

Cape Town - Eben Etzebeth’s agent has dismissed a report stating that English club Leicester Tigers had enquired about his services.

“Eben is a word class player so there will be interest from all over. I can however confirm that the so called enquires about his availability did not come my way. It’s pure gossip,” Hilton Houghton told Netwerk24.

Houghton was responding after The Rugby Paper reported that the Tigers were willing to splash out on a marquee signing and had enquired about Etzebeth’s availability after next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Etzebeth was last month also linked with a move to French giants Toulon after the World Cup.



According to French publication, Minute Sports Rugby, the 26-year-old could earn in excess of €1 million (about R17 million) a year at Toulon.



It however appears that the overseas clubs will struggle to gain the services of Etzebeth, with the big lock forward stating that he was enjoying life in Cape Town, where his contract with the Stormers expires at the end of the 2019 season.

It is also believed that he is eager to face the British & Irish Lions when they tour South Africa in 2021.



Etzebeth has played 73 Tests since making his Test debut against England in Durban in 2012.