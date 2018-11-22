NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Etzebeth on the bench in unchanged Bok starting XV?

2018-11-22 06:48
Eben Etzebeth (Gallo Images)
Eben Etzebeth (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is likely to name an unchanged starting XV for Saturday’s Test against Wales in Cardiff.

According to Netwerk24, the inclusion of lock Eben Etzebeth on the bench could be the only change to the 23-man squad from the one that featured against Scotland in Edinburgh last weekend.

Etzebeth missed South Africa's last two Tests against France and Scotland due to a foot injury sustained in their tour-opener against England.

Earlier in the week, Erasmus said he was optimistic that Etzebeth would feature against Wales but it appears as though he the burly lock won’t be risked in the starting XV.

“Last week I said it was a 50/50 (for him to be ready), I’m a little bit more optimistic this week,” Erasmus told reporters in Cardiff.

If Etzebeth is included on the bench, it will be at the expense of Lood de Jager.

It will also be the first time Erasmus has named an unchanged Springbok starting XV since taking over at the beginning of the year.

The Bok team will be confirmed at 16:00 (SA time) on Thursday, with Saturday’s Test scheduled for 19:20 (SA time).

Likely Springbok starting XV: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Probable bench: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Cheslin Kolbe

Read more on:    springboks  |  wales  |  eben etzebeth  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

All Blacks ring changes for Italy Test

13 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Beast serenaded in New York restaurant The 8 tackle-bag carrying Boks desperate for Test action WATCH: Maxwell smashes ball into spider cam Willie: Boks got fear factor back under Rassie Wakefield reaches out to Krige over WP role
Wakefield reaches out to Krige over WP role SA-born golfer to represent Greece in World Cup Proteas star earning plaudits for commentary work North-south derby to conclude 2019 Varsity Cup Paraguay took Bafana players to school - Baxter

Fixtures
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v TBC, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which of the five nominees for 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year deserves the award most?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 