Etzebeth denies assault, racist slur in Langebaan

Cape Town - Springbok star second-rower Eben Etzebeth has vehemently denied social media suggestions that he was involved in an unsavoury incident in Langebaan over the weekend.

Accusations against Etzebeth on Sunday included a video doing the rounds suggesting the 27-year-old lock had assaulted and pointed a gun at a homeless man in the West Coast town.

Etzebeth, who is expected to be included in national coach Rassie Erasmus' 31-man squad for next month's Rugby World Cup in Japan when it is announced on Monday, took to Facebook to deny the reports.

Etzebeth has played 78 Tests for the Springboks to date.

Netwerk24 has confirmed that a charge has been laid and that at present, all persons involved in the incident are being questioned.

‘It is completely untrue and unfounded to claim that I physically or racially abused anyone in Langebaan as has been reported on social media. Multiple witnesses can corroborate that,’ Etzebeth stated.

‘I am and will always strive to be a true ambassador to this beautiful rainbow nation and the sport that I love.’

Compiled by Garrin Lambley - Sport24