NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Erasmus shatters barriers while we quibble

2018-06-10 06:05
Simnikiwe Xabanisa
Related Links

Simnikiwe Xabanisa

-

Johannesburg - By the time you read this, the Springboks will have either won or lost their test against England.

READ: Erasmus lauds Springbok character in victory

Depending on how they have done, they will be the best Bok side that has drawn a breath or the worst our “discerning” supporters have seen, with little or no context to temper the wild pendulum swing in coming to either conclusion.

There were already signs of that in the dreadful defeat against Wales in the US last weekend, where coach Rassie Erasmus’ unprecedented six-year contract was immediately brought up, with one logically challenged punter saying captain “Siya Kolisi’s Boks” were off to an embarrassing start despite the poor blighter watching the Washington event on TV like the rest of us.

READ: Siya Kolisi - It was a beautiful game

It’s the lot of a Springbok coach and his captain, and from Erasmus’ perspective the defeat in his first test in charge, losing out on the services of Pieter de Villiers – his preferred scrum coach – and having the experience of Bismarck du Plessis and Frans Steyn not show up mean the job just got harder.

But even in a “the pint is half full” country like ours, those were almost blessings in disguise.

It’s not the South African way to go sifting for positives in the embers of a defeat, but, in retrospect, the loss to Wales made Erasmus’ selection for the England game much easier because the “seven or eight” players he had earmarked for yesterday’s test from that match found it easier to accept not having a starting role due to the general ineptitude shown against the Welsh.

According to those in the know – and this is a little beyond the grasp of an 83kg weakling like this columnist – De Villiers’ departure, for whatever reason, hurts because he is one of the best in the scrum coaching business.

One would also venture that, with Erasmus being such a big fan of uniformity when it comes to thinking (think director of rugby and head coach, and the fact that he has always come as a package with right-hand man Jacques Nienaber at all of his jobs), this would have added to the blow.

But in Matt Proudfoot, Erasmus gains a more rounded, not to mention dynamic, coach than the consultant De Villiers was. Proudfoot’s refusal to simply walk away from his job as Bok assistant coach once Allister Coetzee left suggests a leader capable of the kind of independent thought that will come in handy once things get too “aligned” in Erasmus’ hand-picked coaching circle.

And for those who love their Boks teams a little on the nostalgic side, now might be a good time to look away because I’m about to suggest that not having Du Plessis and Steyn’s experience in camp isn’t altogether a bad thing.

Distinguished as their Bok careers have been, I think it would be pushing it to say they were the ultimate team men, which, ironically, would be the cornerstone of the value of their experience in this scenario.

The questions to ask are: Would Du Plessis really come back to play second fiddle to anyone – even Malcolm Marx – in the name of mentorship? And how often has Steyn upped and flown the Boks’ nest when someone in camp has checked him skeef?

To his eternal credit, Erasmus has allowed none of his obstacles to paralyse him like most of his predecessors have.

He’s named the first black Springbok captain in Kolisi and the first black front row to start a test (it’s not as significant as Kolisi, but such are our margins in this country), and managed to get the buy-in of the Super Rugby franchises, which is no mean feat.

Those who have a grainy black and white picture of what the Bok team should look like have criticised Erasmus’ bold calls as cheapening their beloved Springbok colours, while some black fans have accused him of disingenuously playing to the gallery.

But the fact remains that Erasmus, in just a few months, has made his tenure more unprecedented than just the length of his contract and breadth of influence by taking a sledgehammer to some of the barriers that have held our rugby back.

Having seen how happy his team looks this week, long may he continue.

sports@citypress.co.za

Follow me on Twitter @Simxabanisa

Read more on:    springboks  |  rassie erasmus  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Nkosi open to anything, just don’t call him the R-word

2018-06-10 09:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks edge England in Ellis Park thriller Bok ratings: ‘Inbound’ boys sparkle! Eddie Jones pays tribute to 'symbolic' Boks win Eddie Jones in fan altercation in Ellis Park tunnel All Blacks recover to hit 50 against France
Tim Swiel chats to Sport24 WRAP: SuperSport Challenge - Week 8 Junior Springboks to face England in semis Mass Stormers exodus as lure of Europe strikes - AGAIN WATCH: AB surprises young, emotional fan

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Oita Bank Stadium 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 21:40
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:10
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 21:40
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Nelspruit Rugby Stadium 21:40
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Vote

With the Springboks 1-0 up in their three-Test series against England, how do see the remaining Tests panning out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Andy Murray goes 'electric' with Jaguar
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 