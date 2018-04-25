Erasmus reveals possible overseas Boks

Cape
Town - Rassie
Erasmus has confirmed which overseas-based players he has
spoken to about the possibility of playing for the Springboks in
2018.
The new Bok coach has been given
license from SA Rugby to select whichever overseas-based players he wants this
year, even if they have less than 30 Test caps, as long as he can justify his
reasoning.
Erasmus told media in Cape Town
on Wednesday that his talks with the overseas-based players had begun last
November.
Headliners on the list of
possible returnees are Bok veterans Frans
Steyn and Bismarck
du Plessis (both Montpellier), who boast 56 and 79 Tests,
respectively.
Erasmus also spoke to 56-Test
flyhalf/fullback Pat
Lambie, who now plays his rugby out of Racing Metro in France
since recovering from a series of head injuries.
Lambie last played a Test for the
Boks in 2016, while Du Plessis has not featured in the green and gold since the
2015 World Cup.
Toulon's Duane Vermeulen confirmed
on Monday night that he still had a desire to play for South Africa, while
Erasmus confirmed that he had touched base with the 31-year-old.
Other players Erasmus has been in
contact with include 2016 Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks), centre Juan de Jongh (Wasps) and tighthead prop Vincent Koch (Saracens).
According to Erasmus, local
players will still be backed ahead of overseas-based players.
"I'll use the example of
flyhalf," the new boss explained.
"We could have four
flyhalves in form and playing well, but then we could have three go down the
week before the game ... then we would need to make a plan.
"It's not to say that all
those guys are going to play. If our guys here are fit and in form, then those
guys won't be in the mix.
"It's
just to make sure that those guys are still hungry and motivated.
"It was more a fact-finding
mission."
Bryan Habana, meanwhile, has ruled himself out of Bok contention by confirming that he will retire at the end of his season with Toulon.
The Boks play their first Test of the Erasmus era on June 2 when they travel to Washington for a clash against Wales.