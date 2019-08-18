Erasmus hails "wonderful" Kolisi

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was ecstatic with captain Siya Kolisi's return to the green and gold against Argentina on Saturday.

Kolisi had missed the international season with a knee injury and Saturday's once-off Farewell Test ahead of the World Cup was a chance for him to gain some match fitness.

"Siya was wonderful," Erasmus told reporters after the hard-fought 24-18 win at Loftus Versveld.

"We wanted to get him off after 30 minutes but he said was feeling great. At half-time, I asked him if he wanted to go more, and he said he wanted 70 minutes!

"Medically he is fine and that's great. Next is to condition him physically with match fitness and we will give him more game-time in the Japan match to get him ready.

"We are fast-tracking Siya because we know what we have in him and he is our captain."

Erasmus added that 37 players will be at a training camp in Bloemfontein from Sunday to Wednesday, after which six players will be cut as he puts the finishing touches to the Springbok Rugby World Cup squad.