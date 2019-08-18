NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Erasmus hails "wonderful" Kolisi

2019-08-18 12:13
Siya Kolisi
Siya Kolisi (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was ecstatic with captain Siya Kolisi's return to the green and gold against Argentina on Saturday.

Kolisi had missed the international season with a knee injury and Saturday's once-off Farewell Test ahead of the World Cup was a chance for him to gain some match fitness.

"Siya was wonderful," Erasmus told reporters after the hard-fought 24-18 win at Loftus Versveld.

"We wanted to get him off after 30 minutes but he said was feeling great. At half-time, I asked him if he wanted to go more, and he said he wanted 70 minutes!

"Medically he is fine and that's great. Next is to condition him physically with match fitness and we will give him more game-time in the Japan match to get him ready.

"We are fast-tracking Siya because we know what we have in him and he is our captain."

Erasmus added that 37 players will be at a training camp in Bloemfontein from Sunday to Wednesday, after which six players will be cut as he puts the finishing touches to the Springbok Rugby World Cup squad.

Read more on:    springboks  |  rwc 2019  |  siya kolisi  |  rassie eramus  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Below par Boks grind out Pumas win in Farewell Test 37 Boks leaving for Bloem camp, where 6 will be cut Rob Marawa recovering after 3rd heart attack scare, placed in ICU Injured Springbok Dyantyi likely to miss World Cup Bok ratings: Big ‘thank you’ to Nkosi!
Several Titans retained ahead of 2nd MSL edition Cricket SA wishes Domingo well in Bangladesh role Fortress Eden Park: the All Blacks by the numbers Kyrgios resurrects Nadal feud in Cincinnati video defence Orlando Pirates coach quits

Fixtures
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v Canada, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Did the Springboks' performance against the All Blacks in Wellington change your belief in who will win the Rugby World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 