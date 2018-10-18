English club shows interest in Etzebeth

Cape Town - English club Leicester Tigers are reportedly interested in the services of Springbok and Stormers lock Eben Etzebeth.

According to The Rugby Paper, the Tigers are willing to splash out on a marquee signing and have enquired about Etzebeth’s availability after next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Etzebeth was last month also linked with a move to French giants Toulon after the World Cup.



According to French publication, Minute Sports Rugby, the 26-year-old could earn in excess of €1 million (about R17 million) a year at Toulon.



However, it could prove tough to lure Etzebeth abroad, with the big lock forward stating that he was enjoying life in Cape Town.

It is also believed that he is eager to face the British & Irish Lions when they tour South Africa in 2021.



Etzebeth has played 73 Tests since making his Test debut against England in Durban in 2012.