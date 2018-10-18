NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

English club shows interest in Etzebeth

2018-10-18 10:00
Eben Etzebeth (Getty)
Eben Etzebeth (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - English club Leicester Tigers are reportedly interested in the services of Springbok and Stormers lock Eben Etzebeth.

According to The Rugby Paper, the Tigers are willing to splash out on a marquee signing and have enquired about Etzebeth’s availability after next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Etzebeth was last month also linked with a move to French giants Toulon after the World Cup.

According to French publication, Minute Sports Rugby, the 26-year-old could earn in excess of €1 million (about R17 million) a year at Toulon.

However, it could prove tough to lure Etzebeth abroad, with the big lock forward stating that he was enjoying life in Cape Town.

It is also believed that he is eager to face the British & Irish Lions when they tour South Africa in 2021.

Etzebeth has played 73 Tests since making his Test debut against England in Durban in 2012.

Read more on:    leicester  |  springboks  |  eben etzebeth  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Former Highlanders skipper diagnosed with cancer

41 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
REVEALED: Mzansi Super League - full squad lists Bok flank’s future uncertain at English club Euro tour: Musical chairs in Bok pack? Passport control halts SA-born lock's France call-up Shane Warne lists former Proteas he's befriended
Morris, Behardien, Pretorius return for Proteas IAAF 'expects' CAS to reject Caster's appeal case Backline stars shine at WPRFU awards SA’s T20 league: AB holds it all together Bok Euro tour: Heyneke’s winning tips

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 November 2018
England v South Africa, Twickenham Stadium 17:00
Saturday, 10 November 2018
France v South Africa, Stade de France 18:00
France v South Africa, Stade de France 22:05
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who is your Fans’ Choice nominee for the BrightRock Players Choice Awards this year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 