England's Bloem defeat marred by post-Test row with fans

Cape Town - England's latest defeat by South Africa was marred by a post-match confrontation between players Mike Brown and Joe Marler and fans.

The Harlequins duo exchanged angry words with supporters after England lost their fifth straight Test, beaten 23-12 by South Africa in Bloemfontein on Saturday.



England head coach Eddie Jones, who was involved in an altercation with fans following the first Test at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, said he did not see the latest incident.

But asked if his players won or lost with dignity, he told BBC Radio 5 live: "I think they always do."

England led 12-0, but the defeat means South Africa have wrapped up the series 2-0 with one match to play.

A further sign of England's frustration came when scrumhalf Ben Youngs walked away from a television interview after one question.

He subsequently apologised on social media for conduct.

"Just wanted to say sorry I walked off during my interview with Sky Sports," Youngs said on Twitter.

"Obviously was very emotional and disappointed with result. We go again in Cape Town."

WATCH: Ben Youngs cut his post-match interview short after England fell to another Test defeat in Bloemfontein. https://t.co/QoAoePRnBi pic.twitter.com/wcyEam8dXE — Sky Sports Rugby (@SkySportsRugby) June 16, 2018