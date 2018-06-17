NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

England's Bloem defeat marred by post-Test row with fans

2018-06-17 09:38
Mike Brown (AFP)
Related Links

Cape Town - England's latest defeat by South Africa was marred by a post-match confrontation between players Mike Brown and Joe Marler and fans.

READ: Bok ratings: Make Duane our double!

The Harlequins duo exchanged angry words with supporters after England lost their fifth straight Test, beaten 23-12 by South Africa in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

England head coach Eddie Jones, who was involved in an altercation with fans following the first Test at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, said he did not see the latest incident.

But asked if his players won or lost with dignity, he told BBC Radio 5 live: "I think they always do."

England led 12-0, but the defeat means South Africa have wrapped up the series 2-0 with one match to play.

A further sign of England's frustration came when scrumhalf Ben Youngs walked away from a television interview after one question.

He subsequently apologised on social media for conduct.

"Just wanted to say sorry I walked off during my interview with Sky Sports," Youngs said on Twitter.

"Obviously was very emotional and disappointed with result. We go again in Cape Town."

Read more on:    england  |  springboks  |  mike brown  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

England hit hard as Vunipola heads home

2018-06-17 09:27

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Eddie Jones: England defeat to Boks a 'horror movie' Ronaldo accepts 2 years in prison, mega tax fine Bok ratings: Make Duane our double! SA Rugby mourns passing of former Springbok Beast's 100th Test ends in superb Bok win
Cobus Visagie chats to Sport24 June Tests: Weekend teams - Week 2 WRAP: SuperSport Rugby Challenge - Week 9 WRAP: SWC 2018 - Group phase Junior Bok in hot water after 'verbal abuse'

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Oita Bank Stadium 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 21:40
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:10
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Noevir Stadium 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 21:40
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Estadio Centenario 21:40
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Vote

With the Springboks 2-0 up in their three-Test series against England, how do see the final Test at Newlands panning out?

Latest Multimedia

8 years ago: Tshabalala's sensational 2010 SWC opener
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 