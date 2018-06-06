NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

England relishing physical challenge with Boks

2018-06-06 19:32
Jamie George (Getty Images)
Cape Town - England hooker Jamie George says they are looking forward to the physical challenge the Springboks will pose in Saturday’s series opener in Johannesburg.

With captain Dylan Hartley missing the three-Test series due to injury, Jones is expected to start at hooker at Ellis Park.

"We've got to get so excited about what is going to be an incredible series down in South Africa," George told BBC radio 5 live. "We are going to be up against a big physical team and we are going to be relishing that physical battle."

George will form part of a powerful England pack and he had a special mention for loosehead prop Mako Vunipola.

"He moves incredibly well, he's in such good condition at the minute," George said of his Saracens team-mate.

"It's not just his ball-carrying and tackling, but his scrummaging has been exceptional recently, and he's developed the leadership side of his game and taken that on. Generally he's a hugely impressive character."

Saracens recently won the English Premiership and there are several of their players in line for a starting spot on Saturday.

George believes his club team-mates' confidence can help England to a first-ever series win over the Springboks in South Africa.

"We are in good form, and we have to make sure we bring that form into this series," George added.

"The way everyone performed in that final (against Exeter) was inspiring to be honest.”

Saracens beat Exeter 27-10 in the Premiership final at Twickenham late last month.

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Estadio Centenario 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 23:00
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 23:00
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Nelspruit Rugby Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
