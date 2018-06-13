NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

England lock Launchbury fit to face the Boks

2018-06-13 20:35
Joe Launchbury (Supplied)
Related Links

Johannesburg - Under-pressure England received a big boost Wednesday when lock Joe Launchbury was declared fit for a must-win second Test against South Africa in Bloemfontein this weekend.

READ: Build and change is the Bok philosophy

The forward had been considered a doubt because of a calf injury that ruled him out of the first Test in Johannesburg last weekend, which England lost 42-39 after leading by 21 points.

England have to win the remaining two Tests, in Bloemfontein Saturday and in Cape Town seven days later, to achieve a first series success in the republic.

Launchbury is expected to be named as the second row partner of Maro Itoje when coach Eddie Jones reveals his starting line-up Thursday.

Nick Isiekwe replaced Launchbury in Johannesburg only be suffer the embarrassment of being substituted before half-time -- an unusual step in a Test unless a player is injured.

Scrum coach Neal Hatley was pessimistic about Launchbury being available for Bloemfontein when he spoke to reporters Tuesday in Durban, the England base throughout the series.

READ: Boks light up Free State

But forwards coach Steve Borthwick said Wednesday that the lock had recovered, was fully involved in training and available for selection.

Australia-born Jones is expected to make several changes to the first Test run-on team as he seeks to snap a run of five consecutive losses.

Having won 22 of his first 23 Tests, Jones has overseen losses to Scotland, France and Ireland in the Six Nations Championship, the Barbarians and South Africa.

England beat South Africa 27-22 when they first met in Bloemfontein 18 years ago, but were thrashed 58-10 in the only other Test there between the countries.

Read more on:    springboks  |  joe launchbury  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: World Rugby U20 Championship

2018-06-12 22:50

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SABC spends R5.5 million to woo Marawa Spain sack coach on eve of World Cup RG Snyman opens up on Bok debut Proudfoot: Rassie is a master tactician North America named 2026 World Cup hosts
Great Debate: Who will win the 2018 SWC? Roux vows that Junior Boks will learn from defeat Spain sack coach on eve of World Cup Proudfoot: Rassie is a master tactician Sonny Bill: Kolisi captaincy a wonderful moment for SA

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Oita Bank Stadium 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 21:40
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:10
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 21:40
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Estadio Centenario 21:40
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Vote

With the Springboks 1-0 up in their three-Test series against England, how do see the remaining Tests panning out?

Latest Multimedia

8 years ago: Tshabalala's sensational 2010 SWC opener
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 