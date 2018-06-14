England ‘desperate’ to beat Boks in second Test

Cape Town - England scrumhalf Ben Youngs is confident that they can turn the tables when they face South Africa in Saturday’s second Test in Bloemfontein.

The Red Roses are 1-0 down in the three-Test series after losing last weekend’s first Test in Johannesburg 42-39.



England let slip a 24-3 advantage at Ellis Park and Youngs says they are determined to avenge the defeat.



“This week’s preparation has been brilliant so far, let’s hope the best 23 can go out and perform,” Youngs told England Rugby’s official website.



“Training has been good, the mood in the camp is good and everyone is desperate to make sure we get the result. We are here to win a series and we still have an opportunity to do that.



“I’m confident at the weekend we can put things right and put in a performance that as an England player we want to do. We train hard to get the result and I feel we are more than capable of doing that.”



When probed on what needed to improve for this weekend’s clash at Free State Stadium, Youngs added: “We need to be more clinical and accurate and I thought we were in the first 20 (at Ellis Park). We then got a little bit rattled and couldn’t maintain possession due to the amount of pressure we were under and the number of penalties we were conceding. We have to be there emotionally and cap that off with the decisions we are making.”



A victory for England on Saturday would keep their dream alive of claiming a first series win over the Springboks in South Africa.

Both coaches will name their respective teams on Thursday, with Saturday's Test scheduled for 17:05.

