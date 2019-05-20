NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Elstadt on Springbok coach's radar

2019-05-20 06:48
Rynhardt Elstadt (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus reportedly has his eye on ex-Stormers forward Rynhardt Elstadt, who plies his trade at Toulouse in France.

The 29-year-old Elstadt, who can play lock and loose forward, is in top form in the Top 14, and according to Afrikaans newspaper, Rapport, the Bok coach is consideration calling him into the national squad.

The report added that Erasmus has already initiated talks with Toulouse and informed officials of his intention to call-up Elstadt for the upcoming Test season that starts in June.

Elstadt played for the Stormers between 2011 and 2017, before heading to Toulouse. He never played for the Springboks but played for the Junior Boks in 2009.

Read more on:    springboks  |  toulouse  |  rynhardt elstadt  |  rugby

 

