Springboks

Ellis Park, Loftus to host SA's only Tests of 2019

2018-12-10 15:12
Ellis Park (Lloyd Burnard)
Cape Town - The Springboks will play their only two home Tests in 2019 in Johannesburg and Pretoria, with the opening round of a shortened Rugby Championship taking place on Saturday, July 20 at Ellis Park against Australia, while an additional Test against Argentina on Saturday, August 17 will be played at Loftus Versfeld. 

Due to next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan, South Africa, Argentina, Australia and New Zealand are scheduled to play in a condensed Rugby Championship. The clash against the Pumas in Pretoria does not form part of the competition and takes place on the same day as a second Bledisloe Cup clash between the Wallabies and All Blacks. 

Super Rugby kicks off on the weekend of February 16 and will run interrupted until the final on Saturday July 6, which means no Incoming Tour will take place in the RWC year. 

Following their home match against the Wallabies on the Highveld, the Springboks will travel to New Zealand for the big encounter against the All Blacks on July 27 at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington, the scene of the Boks’ outstanding triumph over the Kiwis in September this year. 

Two weeks later, on 10 August, the Springboks play in their second away game when they take on the Pumas in Argentina (venue TBC) and the two teams will then meet each other again one week later in Pretoria. 

Jurie Roux, the CEO of SA Rugby, said he is delighted that Springbok fans will now be able to see their team in two home Tests next year. 

“The extra match against Argentina in Pretoria means Bok fans will have a fantastic opportunity to see Siya Kolisi and his Springbok team in action in a second home international,” said Roux. 

“The match against the Pumas will also give Rassie Erasmus (Director of Rugby) a final opportunity on home soil to prepare the Springboks before the announcement of the final squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.” 

Kick-off times and ticketing details for the Johannesburg and Pretoria Tests will be confirmed next year. 

The Springboks’ confirmed Test matches for 2019:

Rugby Championship

20 July: South Africa vs Australia, Ellis Park, Johannesburg

27 July: New Zealand vs South Africa, Westpac Stadium, Wellington

10 August: Argentina vs South Africa, venue TBC 

International match:

17 August: South Africa vs Argentina, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

 

