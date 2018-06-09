NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Eddie Jones pays tribute to 'symbolic' Boks win

2018-06-09 21:16
Eddie Jones (Getty)
Related Links

Johannesburg - Coach Eddie Jones admitted England were outgunned by a reinvigorated Springboks in Johannesburg on Saturday, succumbing 42-39, and praised the Boks' first black Test captain Siya Kolisi.

"Full congrats to South Africa for winning the game," said Jones at Ellis Park after the first Test fixture of their three-match tour of South Africa.

"It's a big moment for the country to have Kolisi as captain and his first game at Ellis Park.

"While I'm desperately unhappy to have lost the game, I think it's a great thing for rugby generally and the game here."

Asked about Kolisi, Jones said: "I'm not a politician... but the transformation of having the first black captain... it's an enormously symbolic thing for South Africa and the transformation."

Jones said that England had shown verve at the beginning and end of the match but had several "individual disciplinary issues" that hurt his side's prospects.

"At the end of the game... we got ourselves back in the game. I'm immensely proud of my team and the way they played - they played with a lot of courage at the start of the game, a lot of spirit, a lot of endeavour - but full congratulations for South Africa.

It set the series up magnificently."

But Jones said the team had suffered because of a lack of training opportunities.

"It was difficult for us and we've got to take full responsibility," he said.

"It's always hard to know we've got players coming off the back of a club season - they were restricted to training because of that."

Jones played down the significance of choosing Durban as the team's base for the Test rather than 'Highveld' Johannesburg, which sits at 5 750 feet (1 750 metres) above sea level.

"All the science shows you've got to be here for 10 days to get acclimatised... we don't think the benefits of staying at altitude are massive enough," he said.

"We didn't lose the game because of altitude, we lost the game because of individual errors.

"The way we started the game, you wouldn't have thought altitude was a problem. The game swung, it was a big momentum game based on possession."

England appeared far more coherent in their set pieces and their defensive play was eminently superior to the Boks initially - especially in the first half where the visitors denied their hosts several tries.

Read more on:    england  |  springboks  |  eddie jones  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Boks edge England in Ellis Park thriller

2018-06-09 18:56

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks edge England in Ellis Park thriller All Blacks recover to hit 50 against France Former Proteas bowler receives MBE Kolisi not scared of higher-ranked England Legendary Brazilian tennis 'queen' dies
Tim Swiel chats to Sport24 WRAP: SuperSport Challenge - Week 8 Junior Springboks to face England in semis Mass Stormers exodus as lure of Europe strikes - AGAIN WATCH: AB surprises young, emotional fan

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Oita Bank Stadium 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 21:40
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:10
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 21:40
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Nelspruit Rugby Stadium 21:40
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Vote

With the Springboks 1-0 up in their three-Test series against England, how do see the remaining Test panning out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Andy Murray goes 'electric' with Jaguar
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 