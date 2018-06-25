NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Duane: Rassie and I have a long-term plan

2018-06-25 10:48
Duane Vermeulen (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Cape Town

Cape Town - One of the biggest performers for the Springboks over the three Tests against England was No 8 Duane Vermeulen

A few kilograms lighter than he was this time, last year, the 31-year-old reminded why he is considered one of the most highly-rated loose forwards in South Africa. 

He was simply immense in the first two Tests of the series in Johannesburg and Bloemfontein, while in Cape Town he and the rest of the Boks lost the battle of the breakdown as England secured a 25-10 win. 

But, looking ahead to the 2019 World Cup in Japan next year, having Vermeulen fit, available and firing can only be good news for coach Rassie Erasmus and the Boks. 

The bad news, though, is that he will not be available for the Rugby Championship this year. 

While he is out of contract with Toulon, Vermeulen has been heavily linked with a move to Japan ahead of their 2018/19 season. 

Vermeulen would not confirm that on Saturday, but further reports on Sunday indicated that he had been linked with English club Bath. 

Either way, Vermeulen will not play in the Championship. 

While that may seem like bad news for the Boks, it will give Erasmus an opportunity to play Warren Whiteley, if the Lions skipper has recovered from his knee injury as expected. 

Whiteley was heavily tipped to be the Bok captain under Erasmus, but his struggles to get fit have served as a major stumbling block in his international career. 

While he was not giving anything up regarding his club future, Vermeulen acknowledged that he would miss being a part of the national set-up during the Rugby Championship.

"It will be difficult not to be part of it but we’ve got the plan and I have spoken to Rassie about it. I think there is still more time in the coming weeks to work out exactly what we want to do," Vermeulen said.

"It’s great being back and being part of a young squad of guys who are excited to play. It’s great to pull this green jumper over your head again.

"I’m really happy to be back and I hope to be a part of the Tests down the road. It’s a great team, we’ve got a great captain and the guys just need to stick together.

"This is a nice phase for us to build towards the World Cup and if I can be a part of that I will give 110%."

One concern is that Vermeulen was seen limping towards the end of Saturday's Test, and he was not sure what the injury was. 

"I got cleaned out at the one breakdown," he explained.

"I’ve never torn a hamstring so I don’t really know how it feels. It feels like a cramp, but I can still feel it. I don’t know, we’ll asses on Monday."

Read more on:    springboks  |  duane vermeulen  |  cape town  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

5 talking points: Springboks v England, 3rd Test

2018-06-25 08:01

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
4 more black presenters slam SuperSport in explosive letter Rassie hints at Willemse call-up 5 talking points: Springboks v England, 3rd Test Rassie's balancing act between now and 2019 Bok ratings: Du Toit took best to slush
Rassie's balancing act between now and 2019 No Test rugby for Cape Town Stadium in 2019 - report Steyn sends strong message with five-for 5 talking points: Springboks v England, 3rd Test Duane linked with move to English club

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Oita Bank Stadium 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 21:40
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:10
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Noevir Stadium 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 21:40
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Estadio Centenario 21:40
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Vote

Will Elton Jantjies ever play for the Springboks again?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Robbie Williams explains middle finger gesture during SWC ceremony
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 