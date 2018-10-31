Vermeulen, Whiteley both set to start for Boks

Cape
Town - Duane
Vermeulen could find himself in a Springbok No 7
shirt for the first time in his Springbok career in Saturday's Twickenham Test
against England.
Vermeulen is back in the Bok mix
having missed the entire Rugby Championship while on club duty in Japan, and
coach Rassie
Erasmus is expected to rush him straight back into the
starting line-up against Eddie Jones' men.
That return might not come in his
specialist No 8 role, though.
Sport24 understands
that Erasmus is tinkering with the idea of backing Vermeulen as a ball-carrying
No 7 on Saturday.
The 32-year-old is expected to
start in the loose trio alongside captain Siya Kolisi and No 8 Warren
Whiteley.
Vermeulen has started each of
his 42 Tests
to date at No 8, so a move to the side of the scrum would be new territory for him
on the international stage.
Whiteley has also been training
at No 7 this week, and Erasmus may surprise by giving him the No 7 jersey and
keeping Vermeulen at 8.
Either way, it would be the first
time that Vermeulen and Whiteley have started a Test together.
With Franco Mostert unavailable
and JD Schickerling uncapped, Erasmus is expected to shift Pieter-Steph du Toit back
to the second row from flank to partner Eben Etzebeth.
RG Snyman is
seen as a specialist No 4 by Erasmus, and he will be the lock cover off the
bench alongside another returnee from injury, Lood de Jager.
Siya Kolisi can play at No 7
while Sikhumbuzo Notshe also gives Erasmus some loose forward depth, but
playing Vermeulen or Whiteley at blindside would give the Bok back-row an
injection of experience.
There has been much debate over
the past couple of years surrounding Vermeulen and Whiteley in the Bok side.
The ability of the two players
has never been questioned, but they offer very different qualities at No
8.
Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:00 (SA
time).