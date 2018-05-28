Du Toit, Kolisi Bok skippers 60 & 61 ... but who were the first 59?

Cape Town - Stormers duo Pieter-Steph du Toit and Siya Kolisi will lead the Boks in their upcoming Test against Wales and series against England, respectively.



Du Toit will become the 60th Springbok skipper for the one-off clash against Wales in Washington DC on Saturday, June 2.

Kolisi, captain No 61, will then take over for the three-Test series against Eddie Jones' England side at Ellis Park in Johannesburg (June 9), Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein (June 16) and Newlands in Cape Town (June 23).

To date, the Boks have had 56 captains stretching back to 1891, including current Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus who was No 47 on the list.



A look back at those men who have led the Boks into action over the past 127 years.

1. H.H. Castens - 1891

2. Bob Snedden - 1891

3. Alf Richards - 1891

4. Ferdie Aston - 1896

5. Fairy Heatlie - 1896

6. Alex Frew - 1903

7. Jackie Powell - 1903

8. Paddy Carolin - 1906

9. Paul Roos - 1906

10. Dougie Morkel - 1910

11. Billy Millar - 1910

12. Uncle Dobbin - 1912

13. T.B Pienaar - 1921

14. Boy Morkel - 1921

15. PK Albertyn - 1924

16. Phil Mostert - 1928

17. Bennie Osler - 1931

18. Phil Nel - 1933

19. Danie Craven - 1937

20. Felix du Plessis - 1949

21. Basil Kenyon - 1949

22. Hennie Muller - 1951

23. Stephen Fry - 1955

24. Basie Viviers - 1956

25. Salty du Rand - 1956

26. Johan Claassen - 1958

27. Des van Jaarsveldt - 1960

28. Roy Dryburgh - 1960

29. Avril Malan - 1960

30. Abie Malan - 1963

31. Nelie Smith - 1964

32. Dawie de Villiers - 1965

33. Tommy Bedford - 1969

34. Hannes Marais - 1971

35. Piet Greyling - 1972

36. Morné du Plessis - 1975

37. Theunis Stofberg - 1980

38. Wynand Claassen - 1981

39. Divan Serfontein - 1984

40. Naas Botha - 1986

41. Jannie Breedt - 1989

42. Francois Pienaar - 1993

43. Tiaan Strauss - 1994

44. Adriaan Richter - 1995

45. Gary Teichmann - 1996

46. Corné Krige - 1999

47. Rassie Erasmus - 1999

48. Joost van der Westhuizen - 1999

49. André Vos - 1999

50. Bobby Skinstad - 2001

51. John Smit - 2003

52. Victor Matfield - 2007

53. Johann Muller - 2007

54. Jean de Villiers - 2012

55. Schalk Burger - 2015

56. Fourie du Preez - 2015

57. Adriaan Strauss - 2016

58. Warren Whiteley -2017

59 - Eben Etzebeth - 2017

60. Pieter-Steph du Toit - 2018

61. Siya Kolisi - 2018

BREAKING! Siya Kolisi has been appointed to captain the Springboks in the Castle Lager Incoming Series against England next month, while Pieter-Steph du Toit will lead the side against Wales in Washington. Both men will captain the Springboks for the first time. #LoveRugby pic.twitter.com/rcy3jPgnbt — South African Rugby (@Springboks) May 28, 2018