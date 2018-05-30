NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Du Preez family set for Springbok record books

2018-05-30 11:22
Robert du Preez (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Du Preez family are set to make Springbok history when Rassie Erasmus' side tackle Wales in Washington DC on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 23:00 SA time.

Should flyhalf Robert du Preez, a last-minute addition to the 26-man squad named by Erasmus on Saturday, take to the field off the substitutes' bench, it will be the first case in Springbok history of a Springbok father with three Springbok sons.

Robert du Preez senior, the current head coach of the Sharks, played 7 Tests for the Springboks in 1992 and 1993, while his son Jean-Luc has 10 to his name.

Dan du Preez will make his fourth appearance in the green and gold when he starts at No 8 on Saturday, with Robert du Preez junior itching to make his debut and etch the Du Preez name into Springbok folklore.

Furthermore, the Du Preez’s will also become the fourth set of three Springbok brothers. The previous three sets were the Luyt brothers (1912), the Bekker brothers (1960) and the Du Plessis brothers (1984).

Teams:

South Africa

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Warrick Gelant

Wales

TBA

The Du Preez family (Gallo Images)

Read more on:    springboks  |  robert du preez  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

NZR still contemplating Pete Samu's clearance

2018-05-30 11:26

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
7 debutants in Bok starting XV to face Wales Jones uses Boks’ ‘dislike of the English’ as motivation Ex-Bok Flip gets 4 weeks for pushing referee SA Rugby gets thumbs-up from Jake White Look out! 82-year-old granny crashes Springbok training
Super Rugby suspensions beggar belief Who will be SA's new Test No 4? WATCH: Ashwin, Nick & Naas dance in happier times on SuperSport set PSL to splurge R1.4m on player awards Steyn, Philander in SA's World Cup picture

Fixtures
Saturday, 02 June 2018
Wales v South Africa, RFK Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Estadio Centenario 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 23:00
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 23:00
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Nelspruit Rugby Stadium 23:00
Vote

Now that both squads have been revealed, how will the Springboks v England 3-Test series pan out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 