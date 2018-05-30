Du Preez family set for Springbok record books

Cape Town - The Du Preez family are set to make Springbok history when Rassie Erasmus' side tackle Wales in Washington DC on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 23:00 SA time.

Should flyhalf Robert du Preez, a last-minute addition to the 26-man squad named by Erasmus on Saturday, take to the field off the substitutes' bench, it will be the first case in Springbok history of a Springbok father with three Springbok sons.

Robert du Preez senior, the current head coach of the Sharks, played 7 Tests for the Springboks in 1992 and 1993, while his son Jean-Luc has 10 to his name.

Dan du Preez will make his fourth appearance in the green and gold when he starts at No 8 on Saturday, with Robert du Preez junior itching to make his debut and etch the Du Preez name into Springbok folklore.

Furthermore, the Du Preez’s will also become the fourth set of three Springbok brothers. The previous three sets were the Luyt brothers (1912), the Bekker brothers (1960) and the Du Plessis brothers (1984).

Teams:

South Africa

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Warrick Gelant

Wales

TBA