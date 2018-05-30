NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Du Preez a late addition to Springbok squad

2018-05-30 11:58
Robert du Preez (Gallo Images)
Robert du Preez (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Robert du Preez, not named in the initial 26-man squad for Saturday's clash against Wales in Washington DC, now finds himself on the bench for the match as one of 13 uncapped players in the squad. 

Du Preez will provide cover at flyhalf, where Elton Jantjies has been given the nod to start in the No 10 jersey. 

The Boks, given the make-up of the original 26, were expected to go into the match with a 6-2 split on the bench, but Du Preez's inclusion now means that they can field three backline players on the bench. 

There will still be 26 players travelling to the United States with Nizaam Carr, Cameron Wright and Frans Malherbe the three non-playing reserves. 

Bongi Mbonambi, meanwhile, has been left out having originally been one of the 26 players. Coach Rassie Erasmus has instead backed Chiliboy Ralepelle as his starting hooker and Akker van der Merwe as his bench option.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 23:00 (SA time).

Teams:

South Africa

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Warrick Gelant

Wales

TBA

2018-05-30 11:58

Fixtures
Saturday, 02 June 2018
Wales v South Africa, RFK Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Estadio Centenario 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 23:00
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 23:00
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Nelspruit Rugby Stadium 23:00
