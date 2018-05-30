Du Preez a late addition to Springbok squad

Cape Town - Robert du Preez, not named in the initial 26-man squad for Saturday's clash against Wales in Washington DC, now finds himself on the bench for the match as one of 13 uncapped players in the squad.

Du Preez will provide cover at flyhalf, where Elton Jantjies has been given the nod to start in the No 10 jersey.

The Boks, given the make-up of the original 26, were expected to go into the match with a 6-2 split on the bench, but Du Preez's inclusion now means that they can field three backline players on the bench.

There will still be 26 players travelling to the United States with Nizaam Carr, Cameron Wright and Frans Malherbe the three non-playing reserves.

Bongi Mbonambi, meanwhile, has been left out having originally been one of the 26 players. Coach Rassie Erasmus has instead backed Chiliboy Ralepelle as his starting hooker and Akker van der Merwe as his bench option.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 23:00 (SA time).

Teams:

South Africa

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Warrick Gelant

Wales

TBA