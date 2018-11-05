Despite England defeat, Boks stay 5th in rankings

Cape Town - The Springboks remain fifth in the official World Rugby rankings following their narrow defeat to England at Twickenham over the weekend.

England’s 12-11 win saw them gain 0.48 rating points, but they remain in fourth spot behind Wales, who beat Scotland 21-10 in Cardiff.



The Springboks dropped 0.48 ratings points, but stayed in fifth position.



Scotland’s defeat to Wales also enabled the Wallabies to move into sixth spot behind the Boks.

The Scots lost 0.41 rating points, leaving their overall points tally at 82.61 - a quarter of a point less than the Wallabies.



South Africa's next encounter is against eighth-ranked France in Paris this Saturday.

Kick-off is scheduled for 22:05 (SA time).

Top 20 in the current World Rugby rankings:



1. New Zealand 92.96

2. Ireland 90.12

3. Wales 86.35

4. England 86.16

5. South Africa 83.03



6. Australia 82.86

7. Scotland 82.61

8. France 79.10

9. Argentina 78.01

10. Fiji 76.54

11. Japan 75.24

12. Tonga 73.84

13. Georgia 73.13

14. Italy 72.56

15. USA 71.66

16. Samoa 68.28

17. Romania 68.25

18. Uruguay 65.37

19. Russia 64.89

20. Spain 63.09



Other:

22. Namibia 59.97

28. Kenya 55.71

40. Zimbabwe 49.28