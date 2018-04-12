NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

De Villiers steps down, Proudfoot resumes Bok role

2018-04-12 20:37
Pieter de Villiers (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - SA Rugby confirmed on Thursday that Matt Proudfoot will resume his role as Springbok assistant coach and will be responsible for scrums and lineouts in the current team setup.

Proudfoot, who was part of the Springbok coaching team the past two years as scrum coach, will take over from Pieter de Villiers.

De Villiers was included in a revamped Springbok coaching team earlier this year under Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus, but the former French international has informed SA Rugby that he can unfortunately no longer continue in that role because of pressing family commitments.

"After my discussions with Pieter, we jointly came to the conclusion that he would unfortunately not be able to give all his attention to the Springboks, which is fully understandable given his current family commitments," explained Erasmus.

Proudfoot joined the Springbok management team at the national squad's second four-day alignment camp, which finished in Vanderbijlpark on Wednesday.

"Matt has a good understanding and relationship with the group of players who represented the Springboks the past two seasons and slotted in easily," said Erasmus.

In terms of his future role at SA Rugby, De Villiers will from now on focus on the various Elite Player Development programmes, assist with the preparations of the Junior Springboks and also the SA Schools team.

