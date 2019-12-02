NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

De Bruin backs Nienaber for Bok coach

2019-12-02 09:56
Swys de Bruin
Swys de Bruin (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Swys de Bruin feels Jacques Nienaber would be the right man to step into the Springbok head coaching role.

According to Afrikaans newspaper Rapport, defence guru Nienaber is the favourite to become the next national coach, with Rassie Erasmus to step back into his director of rugby role.

De Bruin, a former attack consultant to the Boks, said Erasmus would still have a massive impact on the team.

"He (Erasmus) doesn't have the personality to just step back. He's just going to take some pressure off himself. I know Jacques well. We've had long discussions on the game and our philosophies, which differ. But after our discussions we gained a lot of respect for each other," the former Lions mentor said.

For the sake of continuity, De Bruin said he would welcome Nienaber's appointment. The latter does not have experience as a head coach, but has the backing of Erasmus and several top Springboks.

Nienaber's name is not the only one mentioned as a possible successor to Erasmus, with the Sunday Times reporting late last month that former Southern Kings coach Deon Davids was "a strong candidate".

Davids has reportedly been in discussions about a role since before the Rugby World Cup.

Davids was at the helm of the Southern Kings between 2016 and 2019. Under his guidance, the Port Elizabeth franchise showed promise in their final season of Super Rugby in 2017 when they won six matches.

However, the team struggled in their first two seasons in the PRO14, winning just three out of 42 games before Davids was sacked before the current campaign.

The new Springbok coach is expected to be named before Christmas, with SA Rugby president Mark Alexander saying last week that the new coach's identity will be revealed before the organisation closes for the festive period.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
CSA … an increasingly crackpot Kremlin Boks to continue 'B team' strategy in 2020 Ex-All Blacks coach Hansen confirms Japan move Rudolph 'gutted' for concerning Proteas Brits bows out with champagne Cardiff cameo
Watling overtakes De Kock as top 'keeper in Test rankings WATCH | The Great Shamsi baffles fans with his magic How Proteas’ Test blushes MAY be spared Jozi Stars boss defends 'sensitive' Gayle Te'o joins Sunwolves for their final Super Rugby season

Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

The Springboks' best player at the 2019 Rugby World Cup was:

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 