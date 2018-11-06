NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

De Allende: Boks putting in hard work to rectify mistakes

2018-11-06 21:35
Damian de Allende
Damian de Allende takes on Owen Farrell (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok centre Damian de Allende said on Tuesday they are working hard this week in the build-up the Test against France, whom the South Africans are expecting to be a tough opponent in Paris on Saturday evening

The match is the second fixture of the Boks’ 2018 Outgoing Tour of the United Kingdom and France.

England edged South Africa 12-11 in a tightly fought affair last Saturday in London.

De Allende said that despite the narrow defeat at Twickenham and the disappointment of not winning, the Boks will continue with their processes, adding that the French will provide a very difficult challenge on home soil.

“We are focussing on ourselves and where we can rectify the mistakes we made against England, so that we can improve and play better against France,” said De Allende.

The powerful midfielder has struggled with injuries earlier this season, but since his return to fitness, De Allende has resumed his partnership with Jesse Kriel at outside centre and Handre Pollard at flyhalf.

“We are constantly working on making our combination better, as well with the other players in the squad who also covers the midfield positions, and then also with our team mates on the outside of midfield,” said De Allende, who added that the Boks had put in a lot of very hard work at their training camps this year.

“The coaches put a lot of emphasis on preparation and we work hard during training camps and obviously fine-tune our game plan in the week leading up to a Test.

“Our approach to the matches up in the northern hemisphere has also changed a bit because you have to respect the conditions in Europe and the way the game is played up here. We learnt a lot from the Test that we lost against England in Cape Town in June, in very wet conditions.

“I think we are getting there, and we are working on how to vary our game so that we can constantly look for opportunities on the field,” added De Allende, who has made 34 Test appearances already for the Springboks.

Meanwhile, the Springbok continued with the match preparations at the impressive INSEP High Performance Centre in Paris, the French Olympic sports facility. The team to play against France at the Stade de France will be named on Thursday.

The 2018 Outgoing Tour also include Tests against Scotland and Wales.

Read more on:    springboks  |  france  |  damian de allende  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Call for World Rugby to issue statement on Farrell tackle

2018-11-06 19:31

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Rassie coaches the 'Farrell tackle' World Rugby responds to Rassie video with 'no comment' Andre Watson: Farrell tackle undoubtedly a penalty! Boks: Why Duane should return to No 8 Rassie: England's chances against All Blacks are slim
World Rugby responds to Rassie video with 'no comment' Rassie: England's chances against All Blacks are slim Gary Player CC ready for world's best Anderson, Federer set for London rematch at ATP Finals Bafana players have the desire to qualify for AFCON - Baxter

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 November 2018
France v South Africa, Stade de France 18:00
France v South Africa, Stade de France 22:05
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which of the five nominees for 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year deserves the award most?

Latest Multimedia

Woza Nazo episode 3: DJ Cleo talks Soweto derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 