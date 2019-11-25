Davids the latest linked to Bok head coaching position

Cape Town - Former Southern Kings boss Deon Davids is the latest man linked to the Springbok head coaching position.

According to the Sunday Times, Davids is "a strong candidate" to become the new coach and has been in discussions about a role since before the Rugby World Cup.

Davids was at the helm of the Southern Kings between 2016 and 2019. Under his guidance, the Port Elizabeth franchise showed promise in their final season of Super Rugby in 2017 when they won six matches.

However, the team struggled in their first two seasons in the PRO14, winning just three out of 42 games before Davids was sacked before the current campaign.

The Springbok head coaching position has become vacant after Rassie Erasmus announced that he will step down to instead focus on his director of rugby role at SA Rugby.

Netwerk24 earlier reported that Jacques Nienaber, the current Springbok defence coach, was in the inside lane to become the next head coach.

The new Bok coach will report directly to Erasmus.

