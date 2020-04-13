Coronavirus | SA rugby stars could lose up to 40% of their salaries

Top South African rugby stars look set for big salary cuts to mitigate the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that players could lose up to 40% of their salaries.



"We still need to quantify the impact [of no rugby being played] and it will be based on the worst-case scenario for SA Rugby," MyPlayers CEO Eugene Henning told the players.



"The next step is to decide how much to cut salaries. It will then be submitted to players' representatives for approval."



Henning added that the industry intended to use tax tables to determine the reduction of salaries, which means players who earn more will get a bigger cut, while those who earn the least could even avoid cuts.

READ the full story in Rapport

It was also reported that in a worst-case scenario - where all rugby is cancelled for the remainder of the year - it could cost SA Rugby up to R200 milllion.



But the governing body is hopeful that there can be a return to action by 5 June which would see a radically changed rugby calendar.

Should the game get the green light to go ahead, the following plan has been formulated:

- A two-month long tournament starting on 5 June featuring South Africa's four Super Rugby teams (Sharks, Stormers, Bulls and Lions) and two PRO14 outfits (Cheetahs and Southern Kings).

- The Rugby Championship will be played in August and September, with the SuperSport Rugby Challenge and Currie Cup also starting in this period.

- The Springboks' two Tests against Scotland, initially scheduled for 4 and 11 July, will take place in October, with the 18 July Test against Georgia scrapped.

- The Springboks' year-end European tour - where they are due to face Italy (7 November), Ireland (14 November), France (21 November) and Wales (28 November) - will go ahead.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff