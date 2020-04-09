NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Coronavirus lockdown | Bok coaches in regular virtual contact

2020-04-09 10:12
Mzwandile Stick (Gallo)
Despite the national lockdown due to the coronavirus, the Springbok coaching staff are hard at work for the international season.

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick told SA Rugby's official website he and his fellow coaches have kept in regular virtual contact.

"Online technology such as Microsoft Teams have made it so easy for us to be connected with each other, even though we are not able to be physically together at work or in a meeting room.

"By using other tech tools, we also share action clips for analysis and we have regular discussions amongst the group of Bok coaches.

"Our normal lives have been disrupted because of the pandemic and we have to find creative ways to continue with our work. Thanks to the many available tools and platforms that we have at our disposal, we are able to do that," Stick said.

On Monday, it was Stick's turn to present a webinar to a large group of schools coaches as part of a series of SA Rugby online coaching seminars.

The topic of his presentation was aerial skills and counter-attack.

"It is a great initiative by SA Rugby and I think virtual coaching is a brilliant way to share our coaching expertise with a large pool of schools coaches who are scattered all across the country," Stick added.

Over the course of the next three weeks, Rassie Erasmus (director of rugby), Jacques Nienaber (Springbok coach), Neil Powell (Blitzbok coach) and other national team coaches are taking take turns to present their area of expertise with the group of schools coaches.

Stick also added his voice to government's call to all South Africans to observe the countrywide lockdown.

"Following the government's rules and guidelines is very important in the country's effort to fight the spread of the deadly Coronavirus," he said.

"I want to urge all South Africans to stay at home and help to flatten the curve. Last year, during the Springboks' successful Rugby World Cup campaign in Japan, we saw what we as South Africans can do when we stand together. Now, more than ever, is such a time!"

Stick also posted a video n social media to show what else he’s been up to during the lockdown.

- SA Rugby

 

