CONFIRMED | Kolisi signs with Jay-Z's sports management company

Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has signed deal with rapper Jay-Z's high-profile sports management company, Roc Nation Sports.

Sport24 reported last week that the deal was imminent and it was officially confirmed on Thursday.

"2019 Rugby World Cup Champion. Captain. Symbol of Hope. We’re thrilled to welcome South Africa’s own Siya Kolisi to our family!" the company tweeted.

The first black man to captain the World Cup Champion South African Rugby team in 126 years of the sport. A global, unifying figure. Honored to have you join the family, @SiyaKolisi_Bear. ???? #RocFampic.twitter.com/UBeiUpFept — Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) December 5, 2019

Kolisi has become a global icon since leading the Springboks to Rugby World Cup glory in Japan in early November.

Late last month, he was invited by English football giants Liverpool to watch a Champions League match at Anfield, while he also appeared on Sky Sports News.

Jay-Z founded Roc Nation Sports in 2013 in partnership with Creative Artists Agency, a prominent talent agency based in Los Angeles.

The company mainly represents athletes in the codes of baseball, American football, basketball and boxing.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert



2019 Rugby World Cup Champion. Captain. Symbol of Hope. We’re thrilled to welcome South Africa’s own @SiyaKolisi_Bear to our family! ?????? #RocFam pic.twitter.com/NL7avcjyBu — Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) December 5, 2019

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021