NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

CONFIRMED | Kolisi signs with Jay-Z's sports management company

2019-12-06 08:59
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has signed deal with rapper Jay-Z's high-profile sports management company, Roc Nation Sports.

Sport24 reported last week that the deal was imminent and it was officially confirmed on Thursday.

"2019 Rugby World Cup Champion. Captain. Symbol of Hope. We’re thrilled to welcome South Africa’s own Siya Kolisi to our family!" the company tweeted.

Kolisi has become a global icon since leading the Springboks to Rugby World Cup glory in Japan in early November.

Late last month, he was invited by English football giants Liverpool to watch a Champions League match at Anfield, while he also appeared on Sky Sports News.

Jay-Z founded Roc Nation Sports in 2013 in partnership with Creative Artists Agency, a prominent talent agency based in Los Angeles.

The company mainly represents athletes in the codes of baseball, American football, basketball and boxing.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Read more on:    springboks  |  siya kolisi  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
CSA finance boss quits, lists 'credit card abuse' Bacher calls for CSA boss to quit: 'We're the joke of world cricket' Bok loosie 'embarrassed' by 3-week ban CSA suspends 3 more officials, including former acting CFO CSA in a Chernobyl-like disaster, says former boss Lorgat
Bok loosie 'embarrassed' by 3-week ban Peyper SA's lone referee at 2020 Six Nations Tiger's 'aura' has dimmed, says Presidents Cup rival Ernie Mickey Arthur the next Sri Lanka coach - source Coetzee to coach Team SA at ATP Cup

Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

The Springboks' best player at the 2019 Rugby World Cup was:

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 