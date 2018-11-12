NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

'Comeback kids' label not ideal for Boks

2018-11-12 19:33
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo)
Cape Town - The Springboks under Rassie Erasmus have been a side that has often had to fight back from being behind in matches.

It started in the very first home Test of the Erasmus era when the Boks fell to a 24-3 deficit against England in Johannesburg. 

While it hasn't always been to that extreme, it is a trend that has been commonplace in Erasmus' tenure so far. 

This past Saturday in Paris, the Boks had to come from behind once more and needed a Bongi Mbonambi try after the hooter to seal the win. 

"There were four or five times in Tests this year where we were down and out, but there is a belief in this team that we can come back," Erasmus said on Monday.

"You don't always have to come from behind, though. Sometimes you can lead and win the Test without having to fight back.

"It is encouraging that we can do it, but we shouldn't play ourselves into a position where we have to keep coming back. It's good to have it, but it shouldn't be a trend in your team."

This Saturday the Boks take on Scotland in Edinburgh. 

Kick-off is at 19:20 (SA time). 

