Springboks

Coetzee still harbours Bok ambitions

2018-11-15 19:30
Marcell Coetzee
Marcell Coetzee (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Flanker Marcell Coetzee still harbours ambitions of playing for the Springboks.

Despite not being called up by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus in 2018, Coetzee told Netwerk24 he hasn’t given up hope of playing in next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

“I think a lot of things can still happen before the World Cup - like injuries and new stars putting their hands up. But I believe Rassie knows what he wants and the current group represents most of it,” Coetzee said.

The 27-year-old currently plies his trade for Irish club Ulster and is enjoying his rugby again after a torrid time struggling with knee injuries.

He played the last of his 28 Tests against Argentina in Durban in 2015 and he admits that he misses the set-up.

“I’ll always have a burning desire for the Springboks and it will motivate me to work harder and improve my game,” Coetzee added.

Coetzee joined Ulster in 2017 but was not eligible to play for the Springboks as SA Rugby at the time stipulated that only overseas-based Boks with 30 or more Tests could be picked for the national side.

The rule has since been relaxed.

