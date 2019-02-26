Coach fears quotas could keep Reinach out of Bok squad

Cape Town - Northampton Saints coach Chris Boyd fears that scrumhalf Cobus Reinach's skin colour could count against him making the Springboks' Rugby World Cup squad.



The 29-year-old Reinach has been in scintillating form for the English club, scoring 13 tries in 17 games, and his Kiwi coach Boyd believes he has put himself in consideration for a Test recall.



"You'd say he has played his way back into contention in this context, but it's not as simple as that," Boyd told UK-based The Rugby Paper.



"There's complexity around South African rugby and their selection that exists and it does have an impact - it would be highly unlikely for them to take three white halfbacks to the World Cup."

Springbok coach Rassie Eramsus has a target to pick at least 50% players of colour in his squad for the showpiece event in Japan.

Faf de Klerk was the Boks’ first-choice scrumhalf in 2018, with Ivan van Zyl and Embrose Papier also in the squad.



"Only South Africa will know what the situation will look like going forward but Cobus has certainly put his hand up. Like everyone else here, we’re encouraging guys to chase international honours and I wish him well."



Reinach played 10 Tests for the Boks between 2014 and 2015 but missed out on the 2015 Rugby World Cup squad when coach Heyneke Meyer opted for the-then uncapped Rudy Paige, along with Fourie du Preez and Ruan Pienaar as scrumhalves.



Reinach joined Northampton Saints from the Durban-based Sharks in 2017.