Springboks

Bulls flank at peace with likely World Cup omission

2019-08-20 07:10
Marco van Staden
Marco van Staden (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Blue Bulls and Springbok flank Marco van Staden says he is content about the likelihood of not going to the Rugby World Cup.

Van Staden played his third Test when he came on as a substitute against Argentina in Pretoria on Saturday but was released from the Bok squad for Currie Cup duty the following day.

He told Netwerk24 he was disappointed but added: "I believe everything in life happens for a reason. The Lord has a plan for me. If it doesn't happen this year, then it might happen somewhere in future. I'm really fine with it.”

Van Staden was one of four players who played against Argentina released back to their provinces for Currie Cup duty on Sunday.

The others are the Western Province trio of Wilco Louw (prop), Scarra Ntubeni (hooker) and Dillyn Leyds (wing).

On Monday, four more players - Lizo Gqoboka (prop, Blue Bulls), Marvin Orie (lock, Golden Lions), Thomas du Toit (prop, Sharks) and Andre Esterhuizen (centre, Sharks) - were also released from the Springbok training squad.

This means there are 32 players remaining in the Bok squad for a four-day camp in Bloemfontein, with coach Rassie Erasmus to name his 31-man World Cup squad next Monday (August 26).

The remaining 32-man Springbok squad for a training camp in Bloemfontein:

Forwards (18)

Schalk Brits (Bulls), Lood de Jager (Bulls), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers), Rynhardt Elstadt (Toulouse, France), Eben Etzebeth (Stormers), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Vincent Koch (Saracens, England), Siya Kolisi (Stormers), Francois Louw (Bath, England), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Lions), Bongi Mbonambi (Stormers), Tendai Mtawarira (Sharks), Franco Mostert (Gloucester, England), Trevor Nyakane (Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Lions), RG Snyman (Bulls), Duane Vermeulen (Bulls)

Backs (14)

Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Damian de Allende (Stormers), Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks, England), Warrick Gelant (Bulls), Elton Jantjies (Lions), Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse, France), Jesse Kriel (Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Sbu Nkosi (Sharks), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz, Japan), Handré Pollard (Bulls), Cobus Reinach (Northampton Saints, England), Frans Steyn (Montpellier, France)

 

Fixtures
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v Canada, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
