Springboks

Brits to discuss future with Bok coach

2018-06-26 10:38
Schalk Brits (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Springbok hooker Schalk Brits is set to make a decision on his playing future.

Brits retired from professional rugby last month but was lured back when he got a call from Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus to join the squad for their home series against England.

The 37-year-old came off the bench in last Saturday’s 25-10 defeat to England at Newlands in what was his first Test since the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

He told Netwerk24 that he will have a chat to Erasmus this week regarding his future.

Brits has plans to further his studies at the University of Cambridge and is also set to start working at investment company Reinet in August.

Reinet Investments, who have South African businessman Johann Rupert as their executive chairperson, are however willing to allow Brits the opportunity to start with them at a later stage if he planned to play in next year’s Rugby World Cup.

That is a decision he would have to make along with Erasmus, who last week said he had no doubts regarding Brits’ fitness levels.

Brits, who played for the Lions and Stormers earlier in his career, spent nine seasons at English club Saracens.

He finished his club career when they won the Aviva Premiership by beating Exeter Chiefs 27-10 in the final at Twickenham last month.

Brits won four Premiership titles and two European Rugby Champions Cups with Saracens.

Read more on:    springboks  |  schalk brits  |  rugby
