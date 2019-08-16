NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Brits on Bok captaincy: My wildest dream has come true

2019-08-16 15:21
Schalk Brits (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Schalk Brits described the Springbok captaincy as his wildest dream that has come true.

Brits will be leading out South Africa against Argentina at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday, in what is the Boks' last home game before the Rugby World Cup.

The 'Farewell Test' against the Pumas starts at 17:05.

"To lead my country is one dream that has come true for me and it's going to be amazing to lead out this group of players representing our country and the Springboks," a beaming Brits told the media at the team hotel in Pretoria on Friday.

"For me, being part of the Springboks is such a huge honour. I've been involved with the Springboks since 2008 and only played 12 Test matches, but every time I get selected, or even performing a supporting role, it’s an unbelievable honour.

"Siya (Kolisi) is still our captain and I am going to rely heavily on him and the other leaders in our team. From my perspective, we just want a complete team performance, and if we can get that right then I think we will be happy as a team."

Brits was a stalwart for the Cape Town-based Stormers and then joined English club Saracens where he has attained almost cult-like status. He returned to South Africa after his contract in England ended and came out of retirement to join the Bulls for the 2019 Super Rugby campaign, after which he was called up to the Springboks.

"Being back in the country and then part of the squad is unbelievable and I am really grateful, every day, for having a second chance," said Brits.

The popular hooker was quick to dispel any notion that Saturday's match will be about cementing places in Springboks' Rugby World Cup squad, which will be announced on Monday, August 26.

"From a performance point of view, we just want to put up a performance that our other team mates will be proud of. We have a specific plan and a process and if we follow that then hopefully we will be successful," said Brits.

He added that Argentina will be very difficult opponent at Loftus: “At Saracens I played alongside some Argentina team-mates and I can tell you they are a tough bunch, very proud and very hard to play against.

"They have made some changes and we know they will come very hard at us, so we will have to be prepared for that," according to Brits.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Marcell Coetzee, 7 Rynhardt Elstadt, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Schalk Brits (captain), 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Frans Steyn

Argentina

15 Joaquin Tuculet, 14 Sebastian Cancelliere, 13 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 12 Lucas Mensa, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 9 Felipe Ezcurra, 8 Javier Ortega Desio, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Pablo Matera (captain), 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Santiago Medrano, 2 Julian Montoya, 1 Mayco Vivas

Substitutes: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18 Juan Figallo, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Tomas Lezana, 21 Gonzalo Bertanou, 22 Benjamin Urdapilleta, 23 Santiago Carreras

Fixtures
Saturday, 17 August 2019
South Africa v Argentina, Loftus Versfeld 17:05
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v Canada, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
