Springboks

Brits: Boks in safe hands under Rassie

2018-05-28 14:00
Schalk Brits (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Former Springbok hooker Schalk Brits is confident that Rassie Erasmus will get off to a successful start as national coach.

Erasmus’ Boks have a tough month ahead of them, starting with a Test against Wales in Washington DC this Saturday (June 2), before three consecutive home Tests against England starting the following week.

Erasmus on Monday named a 26-man squad for the trip to America, with the other 17 preparing for the England series.

It’s four weeks back-to-back to start the international season, but Brits feels the Boks are in capable hands under Erasmus’ guidance.

“Rassie is the best technical coach I’ve worked with, so if there’s someone who could do it, then it’s Rassie and his management team,” Brits told Netwerk24.

The 37-year-old Brits played under Erasmus when the latter coached the Stormers in the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

Brits’ career ended on a high note over the weekend when his English side, Saracens, beat Exeter Chiefs 27-10 in the Premiership final at Twickenham.

He was recently quoted as saying England were the favourites to beat the Springboks in the upcoming series but he claims he was misquoted.

Earlier in the month the RugbyPass website quoted the 10-Test capped Brits as saying: “England didn’t have a great Six Nations but they definitely go to South Africa as favourites because they have a squad that has been together for a long time.”

In his latest interview over the weekend, Brits stated: “What I did say, is England would have more momentum. Rassie doesn’t have a lot of time to establish a culture and put structures in place. Eddie Jones (England coach) has been working with his players for a long time. But there’s a reason why England have never won a series in South Africa. We’re a proud nation and often at our best when our backs are against the wall.”

The first Test between South Africa and England is scheduled for Ellis Park in Johannesburg on June 9, followed by Tests in Bloemfontein (Free State Stadium, June 16) and Cape Town (Newlands, June 23).

Fixtures
Saturday, 02 June 2018
Wales v South Africa, RFK Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 09 June 2018
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Saturday, 16 June 2018
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 23 June 2018
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 25 August 2018
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Malvinas 21:10
Now that both squads have been revealed, how will the Springboks v England 3-Test series pan out?

