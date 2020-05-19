British & Irish Lions or Tokyo Olympics? Cheslin Kolbe makes his choice!

Springbok flyer Cheslin Kolbe has revealed he is hungry
to face the British & Irish Lions who are set to tour South Africa
next year.
The Toulouse star was also eager to represent his country in
Sevens at the Tokyo Olympic Games which were scheduled to take place in July/August this year.
However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Olympics were
pushed back to 2021 and are now due to take place at the same time as the
Lions tour South Africa.
The postponed Games will be held from 23 July to 8 August, 2021
while the Lions’ programme will start on 3 July when they face the
Stormers in Cape Town, with the main part of their tour being their
three Tests against the Springboks on 24 July (FNB Stadium,
Johannesburg), 31 July (Cape Town Stadium) and 7 August (Ellis Park,
Johannesburg).
That left Kolbe with a huge dilemma as he had indicated he would
like to participate at the Olympics again - after helping his country
win a bronze medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016 - but when
informed that next year’s Olympics would clash with the Lions tour he
left little doubt as to which his preferred choice would be.
“It’s a tough decision but I would definitely choose taking on the
British and Irish Lions,” he told Planet Rugby in an
interview.
“Although I would love to play Sevens
for my country at the Tokyo Olympics, to be part of a British and Irish
Lions series is a goal I really want to achieve and I would like to be a
part of that because it only happens every 12 years (that they tour
South Africa).
“Next year would be my only chance to
face them, if I do get selected (for the Springboks), as I won’t be
around for their next tour so I would definitely go for that option.”