Springbok legend James Small dies

Cape Town - Former Springbok wing James Small died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.

He was 50.

According to a statement released by SA Rugby, Small was rushed to hospital in Johannesburg on Tuesday night after suffering from a suspected heart attack.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander passed on his condolences to Small’s family and friends.

"James, as a member of the triumphant Rugby World Cup squad from 1995, will always have a special place in the hearts and minds of the South African public and we were devastated to hear of his passing," said Alexander.

"He always played with the type of passion and courage that encapsulate what Springbok rugby stands for, and he lived his life in the same way.

"At 50 years old, James Small died too young. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this very sad time."