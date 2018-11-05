BREAKING: Faf de Klerk available for Boks in Paris

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will be able to call on scrumhalf Faf de Klerk for Saturday's Test against France.

There had been confusion surrounding De Klerk's availability for the Boks' entire northern hemisphere tour after his club, Sale Sharks, had said last month that he would not be playing international rugby in November.

But SA Rugby confirmed on Monday that De Klerk, who has been nominated for the 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year award, was available for the clash in Paris.

It is a major boost to the Boks, who went down 12-11 to England at Twickenham on Saturday.



In De Klerk's absence, the Boks had given a start to Ivan van Zyl while Embrose Papier came off the bench. Louis Schreuder is the third No 9 in the squad.

Meanwhile, fullback Willie le Roux is also expected to be available for selection.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 22:05 (SA time).