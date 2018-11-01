Bookies suggest Boks will LOSE to England

Cape Town - The Springboks will get their four-Test end of year tour to the UK and France off to a losing start against England at Twickenham, if bookmakers are to be believed...

READ: Damian Willemse must show he's more than just 'flash'

Rassie Erasmus' team play England on Saturday for the fourth time in 2018, having won their three-Test June series 2-1 in South Africa.

Eddie Jones' men will be looking to level the ledger at 2-2 and leading SA bookies Sportingbet are backing them to do so, albeit in a very tight clash.

Sportingbet have installed England as 2-point handicap favourites and 7/10 for the outright victory.

The Boks can be backed at 6/5, while the draw after 80 minutes is on offer at 22/1.

Kick-off is at 17:00 SA time.

Following Saturday's clash, the Boks play France, Scotland and Wales on consecutive weekends.

