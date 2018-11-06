Boks: Why Duane should return to No 8

Cape Town – Perhaps
it is just the “French way”.
But for
whatever reason, they often don’t make it too easy for opponents visiting them
from warmer, southern climes by scheduling relatively late-night Test starting
times despite the onset of winter in Europe.
For the third
time in a row in a visit to Stade de France, the Springboks will on Saturday face
a kick-off just after 21:00 in local time (in South African terms, it will be
at 22:05).
That is long
after the onset of darkness at this time of year, of course, and the
temperature has been known to drop quite mercilessly.
Long-range
weather forecasts suggest moderate rain on match-day, too, which could make for
a heavy pitch and even less likelihood of a free-spirited, open affair.
It is no
coincidence that both of the last two bilateral tussles at the formidable venue
have been largely slugged out at close quarters and been anything but oil
paintings as spectacles – the modern French side, no longer featuring the sort
of flamboyant attacking figures of old, are as partial to seeking powerful
yards at close quarters as the Boks can traditionally be.
South Africa
have won each time (19-10 in 2013, under Heyneke Meyer’s coaching tenure, and
18-17 last year, near the finish of Allister Coetzee’s period in charge) but it
has tended to be dour, mauling-dominated stuff and the portents for this
weekend don’t look terribly different at this stage.
Neither side
has managed more than two tries to their name in either contest, a further
reflection of the conservative nature of the rugby served up.
Against that
backdrop, it would not surprise this writer, and possibly others, in the least
if Rassie Erasmus goes back to the formula – notably successful in each
individual case this year – of fielding Duane Vermeulen in his more orthodox
role of No 8 and also asking Pieter-Steph du Toit to return to blindside flank.
Vermeulen started
an international for the first time (his 43rd cap) at No 7 in the
agonising loss to England at Twickenham on Saturday, while Du Toit, after what
could justifiably be branded a golden run of his own at blindside for four
consecutive matches – including both classics against the All Blacks – was employed
back in the second row, his old habitat, against Eddie Jones’s charges.
Both almost
indisputably played well in a controversy-marked game the Boks really should
have won … but perhaps without reaching quite the thunderous personal levels
evidenced when they were in the other slots in games gone by this year.
Similarly,
Warren Whiteley brought, as you might expect of him, some cerebral qualities to
the loose trio as eighth-man at “Twickers” with his subtle hands skills and
ability to pick some astute running lines.
In welcome
afternoon sunshine and on a firm enough surface in London, the popular Lions
leader did enough to make ditching him from the starting line-up for the next
challenge a well less than straightforward decision.
But he is more
of a cruiserweight figure in physical terms and the floodlit French Test may
well persuade Erasmus that improved tonnage among his loosies – that would
automatically occur if he brings back Du Toit to the side of scrum and moves
the earthy “Thor” back to No 8 – is the way to go in Paris.
Just another
reason for speculating with some vigour that the coach will be tempted to go
such a route is the availability (at least reportedly at this stage) of Franco
Mostert to potentially fill the No 5 lock void should Du Toit leave the tight
five.
Erasmus has
been enormously partial to the former Lions favourite this year, as his
no-frills work-rate is pleasingly consistent – going a long way to explaining
his eight starts from the 11 Tests thus far in 2018, although Mostert was
ineligible because of out-of-window considerations last weekend.
Now with
Gloucester - though there has been some contractual wrangling over his
“transfer” - the man who turns 28 later this month has had a welcome few weeks
of rest, something he probably desperately needed despite the amazing
reliability of his engine.
My fairly
confident call ahead of the team announcement later this week?
Vermeulen at
eight, Du Toit seven and Mostert back in at five …
