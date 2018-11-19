NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Boks were no better than Scotland - Rassie

2018-11-19 09:27
Rassie Erasmus (Getty)
Cape Town - While he was obviously thrilled with the victory, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus does not think there was anything separating the sides in Saturday's 26-20 win over Scotland at Murrayfield. 

Speaking after the match, the Bok coach was full of praise for the Scots, saying that on another day things could have gone very differently. 

"Scotland were as good as us on the day ... we weren't better than Scotland," Erasmus said.

"If we played them tomorrow we wouldn't know who the winner would be. That's how good they were.

"We won the game with good defence and attack, but the maturity of this team is what shone through."

Looking ahead to Saturday's clash against Wales in Cardiff, which will bring the curtain down on South Africa's year, Erasmus was mindful that the Boks needed to improve in a number of areas.

"The things we got wrong? Discipline ... when you play like this and give stupid penalties away," Erasmus said.

"Maybe scrum time ... I really thought we would be dominant there and have the upper hand, but we didn't. We also never got the driving maul going ... they really stopped that well. "

Read more on:    springboks  |  scotland  |  rassie erasmus  |  rugby
