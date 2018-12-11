Boks want Swys to stay on until World Cup

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus wants Swys de Bruin to stay on as an attacking consultant until next year's World Cup in Japan.

De Bruin, the head coach at the Lions, has been a part of the Bok set-up throughout 2018 and has been running the backline and attacking departments.

The Boks, in general, have been a far more potent attacking threat this year, particularly in their home series against England in June.

While De Bruin is back at the Lions now preparing for the start of Super Rugby in February, Erasmus said in an exclusive interview with SuperSport commentator Matt Pearce that he was hopeful that he could get the 58-year-old to commit to the national set-up until the World Cup.

"When we started going around the franchises and getting to know the players … you start to get to know the franchise coaches better as well," Erasmus said.

"We all agreed a couple of years ago that we had to attack better and when I got to the Lions they were smashing teams.

"I was really impressed with what Swys was doing and I had a chat to my bosses. I was impressed by him and we had a good working relationship.

"We would love to get him to go up until the World Cup but he is obviously committed to the Lions. If I can have my way, it will happen, and I think it probably will."