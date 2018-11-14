NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks to return to scene of miracle All Blacks win in 2019

2018-11-14 10:46
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Springboks will return to the Westpac Stadium in Wellington in 2019 when they take on the All Blacks in what will once again be a condensed Rugby Championship.

It is, of course, the scene of one of South Africa's most famous rugby days following their heroic 36-34 win against New Zealand at the venue back in September. 

Next year's fixture will take place on Saturday, July 27. 

The 2019 Rugby Championship will be shortened to one round due to it being a Rugby World Cup year. 

The All Blacks will play Australia and Argentina away, which is somewhat puzzling due to the fact they also faced a '2-away, 1-home' scenario back in 2015 when the tournament was last a truncated one.

It leaves the very real chance that, once again, the Springboks will have two matches at home and only one away - as was the case four years ago.

There will still be a second Bledisloe Cup match between the All Blacks and Wallabies outside of the Rugby Championship, with that match taking place at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, August 17. 

It means that 14 of the last 22 fixtures between the All Blacks and Wallabies in New Zealand have been played in Auckland.

Read more on:    springboks  |  rugby championship  |  rugby
Scotland hooker: Boks will try and cheat ... and so will we

30 minutes ago

Which of the five nominees for 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year deserves the award most?

