NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks to make call on Faf's return after Scotland match

2018-11-14 06:27
Faf de Klerk (Getty)
Faf de Klerk (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok management will only make a decision on whether to recall Faf de Klerk for next Saturday’s final Test of their year-end tour against Wales in Cardiff after this weekend's match against Scotland in Edinburgh.

READ: Proudfoot: Formidable Scots will test Springboks

De Klerk, who started in the No 9 jersey against France in Paris last weekend, was released on Monday to play for his English club Sale Sharks this weekend.

The livewire scrumhalf also missed South Africa's first tour match against England as the encounter fell outside World Rugby’s Test window.

Ivan van Zyl started at halfback against England, while Embrose Papier featured on the bench against England and France.

Louis Schreuder is the other scrumhalf in the Bok squad.

Read more on:    sprinboks  |  faf de klerk  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Proudfoot: Formidable Scots will test Springboks

2018-11-13 19:29

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks tackle Scots without Faf Rassie's 'balancing act' to limit changes for Scotland Retired AB: I can't wait to play again Faf, Rabada jump in ICC ODI rankings Handre had no idea he passed Naas' record
Retired AB: I can't wait to play again Scotland assistant on how to beat Boks Faf, Rabada jump in ICC ODI rankings Major changes expected at CT City for 2019/2020 season Handre had no idea he passed Naas' record

Fixtures
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v TBC, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which of the five nominees for 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year deserves the award most?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Stone attempts 500-ball hole-in-one challenge
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 