Boks to make call on Faf's return after Scotland match

Cape Town - Springbok management will only make a decision on whether to recall Faf de Klerk for next Saturday’s final Test of their year-end tour against Wales in Cardiff after this weekend's match against Scotland in Edinburgh.

De Klerk, who started in the No 9 jersey against France in Paris last weekend, was released on Monday to play for his English club Sale Sharks this weekend.

The livewire scrumhalf also missed South Africa's first tour match against England as the encounter fell outside World Rugby’s Test window.

Ivan van Zyl started at halfback against England, while Embrose Papier featured on the bench against England and France.

Louis Schreuder is the other scrumhalf in the Bok squad.