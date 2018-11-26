NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Boks to add Japan to pre-RWC 2019 schedule

2018-11-26 18:26
Cape Town - The Springboks look set to play a Test against Japan next year which will serve as preparation for the Rugby World Cup in the same country.

According to Netwerk24, an announcement could be made this week, with the Japan Rugby Football Union looking to host the match in an attempt to create awareness ahead of the tournament.

If confirmed, the match will be one of five remaining Tests for the Springboks before the World Cup.

They will face Argentina, Australia and New Zealand in a shortened Rugby Championship, as well as play an additional Test against Argentina.

The Boks and Japan have squared off once before - in the 2015 Rugby World Cup - when the Brave Blossoms shocked the rugby world by winning 34-32 in Brighton, England.

The 2019 World Cup will run from September 20 until November 2.

South Africa have been drawn in Pool B alongside New Zealand, Italy, Namibia and Canada.

