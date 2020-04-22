NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks: The post-RWC record they’ll battle to beat

2020-04-22 06:35
Siya Kolisi (Getty Images)
Siya Kolisi (Getty Images)
Related Links

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer

A full calendar year without a Springbok match: that danger sadly exists under present global circumstances … but might it help them create a new milestone for longevity in remaining unbeaten following a World Cup trophy success?

It seems an intriguing enough thought. A full 2020 wipe-out of their scheduled home Tests against Scotland (two) and Georgia, the Rugby Championship, and an intended four further games on an end-of-year European tour would see the Boks probably remain out of action all the way to the start of the major 2021 three-Test series against the British and Irish Lions from 24 July.

That would mean a gap of almost 21 months, from 2 November last year when they beat England 32-12 in the RWC 2019 showpiece at Yokohama, to the first Test against the Lions at FNB Stadium.

It would be a pretty formidable “automatic ticket” to unbeaten status from a time lapse point of view, and also be a strange way for a new head coach, Jacques Nienaber, to painstakingly begin his tenure if his 2020 is a complete no-go for Test activity.

The 21 months would quickly mean the Springboks leapfrog several prior RWC-winning teams in calendar-length terms for staying unbeaten – including both their compatriot predecessors, of 1995 and 2007.

Francois Pienaar’s outfit of ’95 (and a bit beyond for some, including him) won the Webb Ellis Cup at Ellis Park on that immortal June 24 day in front of Nelson Mandela, and won four further matches before suffering a 21-16 defeat to Australia in the inaugural Tri-Nations competition at Sydney on 13 July 1996 – an unbeaten period of almost 13 months.

After winning the World Cup on 20 October 2007 in France, John Smit’s team also won their next four Tests before succumbing to New Zealand 19-8 in Wellington on 5 July the following year: around eight and a half months onward.

But now for the more sobering news: if the current Boks fancy going a landmark-setting, near eternity since their Japan-hosted heroics without further setback, it will take some doing … even if they are to enjoy the solid head start of a guaranteed 21 months.

The record for an RWC-winning team staying unbeaten subsequently is held by the victorious All Blacks of the maiden 1987 World Cup (20 June triumph in that showpiece): in pure calendar terms, they remained without a loss - though there was one draw involved - for an incredible three years and two months onward.

That was up to 18 August 1990, when they finally crashed to Nick Farr-Jones’s Wallabies 21-9 in Wellington after a further 16 wins and one stalemate following the World Cup hoisting by David Kirk.

Two other RWC-winning New Zealand sides also had praiseworthy records for some time after their trophy successes: the 2011 team lasted about 13 months (12 wins, one draw) undefeated, and the 2015 side some 20 months (15 wins).

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

Read more on:    springboks  |  rugby  |  coronavirus

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Coronavirus | Careers of Proteas legends hang in the balance WHO WINS? | Greatest Springbok XV v Greatest All Blacks XV Wallabies captains call for Rugby Australia bosses to 'stand aside' Pienaar's 'inside info' helped lure Steyn back to Bloemfontein Boks: The post-RWC record they’ll battle to beat
DOWN HEROES' ALLEY | The magnetism of Eddie Barlow Pichot wants 'front foot' World Rugby with chairperson bid Coronavirus | Careers of Proteas legends hang in the balance Pienaar's 'inside info' helped lure Steyn back to Bloemfontein NFL superstar Brady kicked out of park closed due to virus

Fixtures
Saturday, 04 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 11 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 18 July 2020
South Africa v Georgia, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 08 August 2020
South Africa v Argentina, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 15 August 2020
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Bicentenario 21:45
Saturday, 29 August 2020
Australia v South Africa, Optus Stadium 14:00
Vote

Who should walk away the winner in the Team of the Year category at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 